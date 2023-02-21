ESPN analyst names two big-time free agent fits for Patriots

NFL free agency is set to begin soon, and the New England Patriots have decisions to make.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen dropped an article listing the best free agent fits for the top 50 available players. The Patriots came up twice as fits for Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Offensive tackle is a position of need for New England, and Taylor would certainly fit the bill there. He measures in at 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds. He also is only 25 years of age, and his youth could lead to stability at the position for years to come. He has been with the Jaguars for the last four seasons and has not missed a start.

Taylor was ranked No. 15 overall on the ESPN list. Bowen wrote this about the standout offensive lineman:

“Taylor has the movement traits at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds to mirror speed and can handle power rushers. And at just 25 years old, Taylor has room for growth, too. The Patriots would have to spend some money to sign Taylor to a multiyear contract.”

Poyer is a familiar name to Patriots fans after spending the last six seasons with the Bills. He has been productive at the safety position, recording 582 tackles and 22 interceptions in his time with Buffalo. He most recently made the Pro Bowl in 2022, and was both a Pro Bowler and First-Team AP All-Pro in the 2021 season.

The safety position could be in need of an upgrade, as Devin McCourty is still undecided about his future. New England has capable pieces in Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger. However, Poyer would bring a veteran element and additional experience to the team. He has emerged as one of the best safeties in the NFL, and he would bring an immediate spark at the position for New England.

When it comes to Poyer, who was ranked No. 23 overall on the list, Bowen wrote:

“A highly instinctual defensive back, Poyer could match in coverage, check tight ends or track the ball from post/deep-half alignments in New England. And he can play multiple roles in Belichick’s sub-packages. Last season, Poyer logged four interceptions and eight pass breakups for the Bills.”

Story continues

Both Taylor and Poyer would solve major areas of need for the Patriots. However, both are expected to have several suitors looking to sign them. It will be interesting to see what New England’s strategy is, as they look to improve from last season.

More Patriots News!

Patriots legend Devin McCourty set timetable for retirement decision Updated NFL franchise tag values for 2023 offseason How do Patriots view Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe internally?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire