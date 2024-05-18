ESPN analyst makes bold claim for 2024 Jets season

The New York Jets are winning the Super Bowl this season.

That’s the early prediction from Mike Clay of ESPN, who spelled out his thoughts in a recent article.

An elite defense, a much improved offense and even a perceived easier strength of schedule are some of the reasons Clay believes the Jets have a legitimate chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February in New Orleans.

Clay notes that the Jets have been a top-five team in defensive EPA (expected points added) each of the last two seasons after finishing 31st in head coach Robert Saleh’s first season in 2021. That unit now also includes Haason Reddick and what the Jets hope is a sophomore leap from 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV.

On offense, you have a much-healthier Breece Hall, a stud wide receiver in Garrett Wilson and, of course, the return of Aaron Rodgers. Not to mention the additions of Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley plus, as Clay puts it, an underrated tight end in Tyler Conklin.

As far as the schedule goes, Clay’s projections have the Jets with the ninth-easiest schedule in the league and, in theory, easier than the Bills and Dolphins with having a third-place schedule.

The Jets’ three non-common opponents are the Steelers, Vikings and Broncos. The Bills have the Chiefs, Ravens and Lions and the Dolphins face the Raiders, Browns and Packers.

As for the rest of the conference and the league, Clay notes the loss of Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as a major departure as well as the offense hitting some roadblocks during the season. If the Jets get past the Chiefs, it could be the 49ers standing in the Jets’ way of the Lombardi and they have some injury questions of their own, most notably linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ACL).

The bottom line for Clay is that this roster is ready to compete and the Jets truly have a legitimate chance to win Super Bowl LIX. Imagine the party Jets fans would have on Bourbon Street if New York wins it all.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire