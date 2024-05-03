ESPN analyst Louis Riddick: ‘Chiefs secondary got younger and better’

The Kansas City Chiefs secondary was one of the NFL’s best last season, and despite the team’s decision to trade star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in March, one analyst seems to think that the reigning Super Bowl champions made their defensive backfield even better in the 2024 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick took to Twitter on Friday to tell his followers that he believes the unit has improved over the course of the offseason while getting younger in the process.

Though he didn’t go into depth about this take, Riddick, a former NFL safety, is more than qualified to assess how teams construct their rosters.

#Chiefs secondary got younger and better. Yet again.

Argue with yourself. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) May 3, 2024

The Chiefs’ selections of defensive backs Jaden Hicks and Kamal Hadden in the 2024 NFL draft are sure to have moved the needle for Riddick, especially given that Kansas City managed to pick them in the fourth and sixth rounds.

While there is always room for a roster to improve, Riddick’s confidence in the Chiefs’ secondary should inspire confidence in Kansas City’s fans.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire