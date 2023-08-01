ESPN analyst: ‘Justin Fields is going to be the next superstar quarterback'

Justin Fields has been on the receiving end of a lot of flak this offseason.

But one national personality is making his case for why Justin Fields will elevate to an elite quarterback.

"Starting in Week 7 season last season, while he was running for his life and throwing to a receiving core that could at best be called 'pedestrian,' he had the fourth best QBR in the league behind only Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen," Mike Greenberg said on ESPN's Get Up!.

Greenberg pointed out Fields has fumbled, been sacked, or intercepted 140 times over the last two years -- the most of any quarterback during that time frame.

Last season, Fields was sacked 55 times and pressured more than any quarterback in the NFL. Some point to Fields' inability to efficiently read a defense and pull the trigger.

But, that hypothesis will be tested this season, as the offensive line and receiving core undoubtedly improved. DJ Moore is the catalyst behind the improvement of the pass-catching group.

"They are hoping he (Moore) can be to Fields what Stefon Diggs and AJ Brown were to his predecessors," Greenberg said. "They got that absolutely right. All of it."

Moore provides the wide receiving core the facelift is needed. He's averaged over 1,000 yards in all five seasons he's played in the NFL.

Can he help Fields elevate the Bears' offense?

Last season, the Bears ranked 23rd in the NFL for offense. They were inarguably the worst passing offense in the league, relying heavily on rushing the ball. Since Fields entered the NFL, he's 5-20.

But Greenberg says Bears fans should be enthralled about Fields.

"The people of Chicago have been waiting all of their lives -- like a century plus -- for what they are finally about to have right now.

"Justin Fields is going to be the next superstar quarterback in the NFL."

