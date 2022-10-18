ESPN analyst on Justin Fields: 'You can't do things without help'

ESPN analyst on Fields: 'You can't do things without help' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields' play has been put into question since the beginning of the Bears' active three-game losing streak.

Is Fields the quarterback the Bears think he is?

One savant suggests Justin Fields is not entirely to blame for this season's mishaps.

"Think about what he's gone through," NFL analyst Louis Riddick said on ESPN 1000 Waddle & Silvy. "Two different play-callers in his rookie year. Then he has a total regime change. The offensive line isn't upgraded. Wide receiver core isn't upgraded.

"You can't do things without help."

The second-year quarterback is near the bottom in plenty of passing statistics this season. The Bears have record-low passing attempts, completions and Fields ranks near the bottom in yards, touchdowns – you name it.

But, Riddick is right, he has little to no help.

The offensive line (and Fields) have collectively allowed 46 percent of pressures on dropbacks this season – which is a record since 2009 when ESPN started recording pressures. Plus, the wide receiver core has the lowest separation rate of any group in the NFL this season.

Fields has some responsibility, though. For what it's worth, he is still the starting quarterback.

He's held the ball for a longer-than-average time, leading to more sacks and mishaps on the field. He's missed plenty of reads and progressions, leaving the rare open receiver without the football. The list goes on and on.

However, the point is this. There's no need to hit the panic button on Fields yet. He has 18 starts to his name. He's not yet halfway through his rookie deal. The organization is going through a rebuild and these things take time.

Let's talk toward the end of his rookie deal when the roster is inevitably enhanced. For now, he's the guy.

