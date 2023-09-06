ESPN analyst: ‘I'm buying big into Fields this year' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Justin Fields versus Jordan Love talk is amping up ahead of the highly anticipated Bears-Packers matchup on Sunday.

When asked if he prefers Fields or Love, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick didn't shy away from his feelings about the Bears quarterback.

"I'm buying big into [Justin] Fields this year, man. I'm buying big into the Chicago Bears overall," Riddick said on ESPN's "Get Up!"

Louis Riddick is buying Justin Fields and the Bears over Jordan Love and the Packers this season. 👀



Do you agree? #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/trqxXK2stS — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 6, 2023

Love, overtaking the Packers' signal-caller spot, took Bears and NFL fans by surprise this preseason.

He provided a sufficient Pandora's Box metaphor, with no one knowing the true talent and ceiling he possesses. In the preseason, he showed off his accuracy and comfortability in the pocket.

Over three games, Love completed 21 of 33 passes for 193 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 109.8 passer rating. The string of performances caused a hard swallow from Bears fans fearful of another dominant quarterback out of Green Bay.

But Riddick isn't convinced he's already better than Fields, who's going into his third year in the league. He believes the connotations of his rushing ability as a crutch are nonsensical.

"Justin is not a running back playing quarterback, so knock all that BS off," Riddick said. "This kid can throw the football. And you are going to see it this year with that connection between him and DJ Moore."

Fields' preseason was fine, but not stellar. He completed five of nine passing attempts for 180 yards, soaking in the benefits of a 56-yard and 62-yard screen pass gains from Khalil Herbert and Moore, respectively.

Many took to critiquing the accuracy of his throws, no matter the mundaneness of them.

It's a foreshadowing matchup. The Fields-Love era is officially beginning. And it could signify the future of the Bears-Packers rivalry, or a footnote in the NFL-long dispute.

Who could be the footnote?

Riddick doesn't believe it'll be Fields, if either of them.

"Justin Fields is about to show some people 'Hey look, all that craziness y'all were talking about me last year, look at me now," Riddick said.

