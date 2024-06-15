ESPN analyst Greg McElroy names Clemson one of the top 10 hostile environments in college football

The Clemson football program boasts one of the most formidable home-field advantages in college football, playing at Clemson Memorial Stadium, known as Death Valley.

Until 2023, the Tigers held the longest home winning streak in football, an impressive 40 games. Visiting Death Valley was nearly synonymous with defeat for opposing teams, mainly due to the electrifying atmosphere and the passionate support from Clemson fans. The Tigers’ fans represent the program perfectly, and many have acknowledged it.

According to ESPN’s Greg McElroy, Clemson is one of the 10 most hostile environments in college football. The Tigers ranked No. 9 in his rankings.

It’s Death Valley for a reason. It’s a remarkably good scene, great environment. I’ve been there a million times. Biggest environment that I’ve seen there was actually last year. It was against Notre Dame and them knocking off Notre Dame at that point — Clemson was kind of in the middle of a crossroads. Their fans were into it from start to finish, just making life really difficult.

Clemson fans do an excellent job supporting the program, even if the past few seasons aren’t quite what everyone was expecting. They will continue to do so in 2024 as the Tigers look to bounce back and make a return to the College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire