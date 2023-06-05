ESPN analyst Greg McElroy: The Big Ten’s two best quarterbacks are in the East Division

Greg McElroy rolled out his top Big Ten quarterbacks last week, with the top two selections coming from the East Division.

McElroy, who won a national championship at Alabama and spent __ year in the NFL, believes that J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland) are the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

McCarthy, according to McElroy, is the top quarterback in the Big Ten. Last season, McCarthy threw for 2,719 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions as he led Michigan to the College Football Playoff.

On the ‘Always College Football’ podcast, Mcelroy underscored why McCarthy is his pick as the Big Ten’s top quarterback.

“J.J. McCarthy at Michigan is the top returning signal caller there in the Big Ten. Finished his sophomore season – first full year as a starting quarterback where I know okay, I get it. He wasn’t a full-starting quarterback, he didn’t start Week 1. Alright, I understand,” McElroy said on the ESPN podcast. “But for the first full year in my eyes as a starting quarterback (he) completed nearly 65 percent did a really good job. I thought managing the offense from time to time but did showcase flashes of superstar potential. Now it wasn’t always there. It wasn’t always crazy consistent, but you add in the dual-threat nature that he can keep the defense honest a little bit too. It makes him the belle of the ball there in the Big Ten. He’s number one.”

The McCarthy pick, given his experience at Michigan and his success in leading the Wolverines to the Big Ten title, makes sense. But McElroy’s second-best quarterback selection in the conference isn’t quite as safe.

Tagovailoa, now entering his fourth season at Maryland, has huge potential. But as McElroy notes, he also comes with a bit of risk as his playing style is daring.

“At number two a little bit more difficult for me because this guy is high risk. He’s also high reward. There have been moments where Taulia Tagovailoa has been lights out. But there have also been moments where he hasn’t played very sound football is a little loose with football from time to time. Not the best ball security,” McElroy said. “I know we look back and we all think back two years ago to the interceptions that he threw I believe it was against Penn State. That’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about ball security in the pocket. He plays with one arm on the ball and as a result that ball can get swapped out pretty easily. So I would like for him to be a little bit tighter with his ball security but he gives Maryland a real chance to pull upsets – almost did some against Ohio State in the second last week of the regular season last year. So there’s a lot to like about what he’s done over the course of his career. The one thing that I want to see from him though, is tightening up that ball security. He’s in at number two in the Big Ten, right now.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire