ESPN analyst, former QB predicts Jalen Hurts as NFL MVP

Robert Griffin III took the college football world by storm when he put the Baylor Bears back on the map in 2011 when he became a Heisman Trophy winner. As a result, Griffin was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 NFL draft to the now-Washington Commanders. During the 2012 season, Griffin was the NFL offensive rookie of the year.

Griffin’s career never quite panned out after an ACL injury, but he now broadcasts games for ESPN. Griffin has always been incredibly passionate about football and is very knowledgeable so it is fun to hear his NFL opinions.

This week, Griffin released his NFL MVP favorites, and former Crimson Tide quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is in the No. 1 position.

The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated (8-0) on the year and Hurts has been a massive reason why. He is completing 68.2% of his passes for 2,042 yards and 12 touchdowns to only two interceptions. Hurts is also a huge piece of the Eagles rushing attack with 88 carries for 326 yards and six touchdowns.

The Eagles don’t have the most difficult schedule coming up, so as long as the Eagles continue to win, Hurts MVP chances will continue to increase.

NFL MVP Race pic.twitter.com/xj1ma143kw — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire