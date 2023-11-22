ESPN analyst, former Florida head coach Dan Mullen goes in on Lincoln Riley

Former Florida and Mississppi State coach-turned-ESPN analyst Dan Mullen wondered whether UCLA’s Chip Kelly should be the one on the hot seat in Los Angeles. Mullen wondered if USC’s Lincoln Riley should be more on the hot seat instead.

“Are we sure that they have the right coach on the hot seat in L.A.?” Mullen tweeted.

The Trojans opened the year 6-0 but then lost to Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA to end the season.

Riley fired his defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch, after a 52-42 loss to Washington. The Trojans have given up 36 and 38 points in the two games since.

More concerning? Many looked at the Trojans against the Bruins on Saturday and felt the team quit.

USC fell to 7-5 with the loss to UCLA. USC entered the year ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. After an 11-3 season in Year 1 under Riley, many believed USC should contend for a spot in the College Football playoff.

Chip Kelly is currently 35-33 as the Bruins’ head coach with two wins over USC in his tenure. Lincoln Riley is 18-8 overall as the Trojans’ head honcho.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire