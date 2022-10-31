ESPN analyst on Fields' play: 'You gotta be so encouraged by it' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the Bears' record and chances of contending for the playoffs slip away, the focus for this Bears' season is revolving entirely around Justin Fields.

Bears fans and pundits on the outside understand the roster talent isn't where it needs to be for the team and Fields to be successful.

But, is there an improvement of play on Fields' end, despite the unideal situation?

"Absolutely, and you gotta be so encouraged by it because it's not a good situation for a quarterback to be in," ESPN analyst and ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said on Get Up.

As Orlovsky alludes to, Fields' performance has been improving on the field in the last couple of weeks. Not just from the eye test of him running the ball more and making strong throws, but also on the stat sheet.

Against the Cowboys on Sunday, Fields recorded the highest quarterback rating in a single game for his career with a 120 rating. His previous high of 118.7 was against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season.

Fields completed 17-of-23 passes for 151 passing yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 60 yards and another touchdown. He is the first quarterback to record three touchdowns against the Cowboys this season.

"Here's the thing for Chicago," Orlovsky continued. "If you were being realistic, and you said 'What's the number one thing we can accomplish for this year 2023?' – Can Justin Fields play at all? That's really it because it's such a bad situation.

"The answer is unequivocal 'yes.' You gotta be so encouraged by it."

It's become overwhelmingly clear the Bears' weaponry around Fields is unsustainable for consistent wins in the NFL.

The offensive line has been a large disservice to Fields. He's been sacked six times more than Daniel Jones, the second most-sacked quarterback behind Fields this season. Plus, they've allowed the highest pressure rate of any unit.

What's more, earlier this season we found out the Bears were competing for the lowest wide receiver separation rate of any pass-catching group. We settled the debate about Fields holding the ball for too long, because the combination of the line and receivers around him is abysmal.

In a vacuum, however, there are plenty of positives to take away from the second-year quarterback's performance.

In the last couple of weeks, offensive Luke Getsy has designed quarterback-centric run plays to get Fields the opportunity to advance the ball with his feet. The experiment has been outstanding, giving him the ability to capture vital first downs and keep defenders on their toes.

Fields ran the ball eight times for 60 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys, and 14 times for 82 yards and another touchdown against the Patriots last Monday night.

In turn, it's opened up the opportunity for Fields to air out the ball downfield. Unfortunately, not all of them connect because of poor wide receiver play. Nonetheless, tangible improvement is there.

Fields is blossoming into the quarterback the Bears regime thought they inherited this season. Due to the play-calling and comfortability under center, Fields is making things happen, and people are noticing.

Can we end shake hands on the Bears avoiding Bryce Young in the draft this year?

