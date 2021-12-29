ESPN analyst explains why Patriots aren’t ready for a deep playoff run

The New England Patriots have a good football team.

They’re 9-6 and still have a really good chance of making the playoffs this year, given the fact they win one of their next two games. Bill Belichick’s defense has played lights out and Mac Jones has had moments where he’s looked like a seasoned veteran.

The biggest criticism against Jones is his inability to play from behind and work his way out of a hole. When the Patriots get out to an early lead, play great defense and run the ball — success will follow. When the Patriots don’t have a hot start, it’s been extremely difficult for the rookie to bring his team back to victory.

When it comes to a deep playoff run, a necessity for an experienced leader who is never ruled out of a game is there. Because of this reason, ESPN’s Marcus Spears explains the Patriots’ issue for this season on “First Take.”

“It really boils down to this: They’re a good football team. The argument is not New England is not a good football team,” Spears said, transcribed by NESN. “They’re a good football team and we think their level is even higher because Bill Belichick is their coach. It’s one damn thing you can’t run from, though. Your quarterback gotta make plays in the playoffs. I believe if you’re going to win football games consistently, you better be able to run the football. The New England Patriots can run the football. They can do that. But in the playoffs, those game plans change and other teams force you to change those game plans.

“We look at the Super Bowl a few years ago with San Francisco and Kansas City. Jimmy G was going to be asked to make some throws in that game. That’s what it forces you to do. Like, it’s never a case where you got a team that’s going to go in the playoffs and say, ‘Yup, we’re about to run it down they throat and we’re gonna win the Super Bowl that way.’ It does not happen that way. If the Tennessee Titans ain’t won the Super Bowl with that running back, ain’t nobody doing it.

“You’re gonna need your quarterback to play at a high level at some point during the season. Josh Allen can do that, I believe Patrick Mahomes can do that. On the other side, I think Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and Dak Prescott can do that. All of the teams that I’m talking about — contenders. Legit contenders. It will come to a point where Mac Jones will have to win the game for the New England Patriots and I don’t think he’s ready just yet in a playoff atmosphere.”

Jones has had three consecutive games that have been subpar and the Patriots are 1-2 over that period of time. The Patriots have the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead and then the Miami Dolphins on the road.

There’s two weeks to gain some confidence and put together a performance that can disprove Spears’ argument.

