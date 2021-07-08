ESPN analyst expects Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to be benched this season

"[Ben Roethlisberger] is going to be bad, and I expect him to benched by the middle of the season. … He's had a great career. It's over." 😳 @RealTannenbaum 😳 pic.twitter.com/AZFmHqZyTL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 8, 2021

Believe it or not, there was a time when ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum was in charge of an NFL franchise. In fact, more than one team has trusted Tannenbaum in an executive role. But now, Tannenbaum, the man who decided Mark Sanchez was worth a first-round pick, is mostly responsible for some of the wildest anti-Pittsburgh Steelers on ESPN.

His latest hot take is actually recycled from last season. Tannenbaum tried hard to convince everyone Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was done last season and even though he was wrong, he’s doubling down on it this season, with even more.

According to Tannenbaum, Roethlisberger is going to be bad and be benched by midseason. Yep. you read that right. Tannebaum is predicting Roethlisberger will be benched for poor play in 2021. Let’s just file that one away so we can talk about it again in say, December.

