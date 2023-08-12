ESPN analyst doesn’t believe Clemson’s best years are behind them

The Clemson football program is among the best in college football and has experienced the best years in program history under Dabo Swinney.

Love or hate him, everyone can acknowledge the greatness of Dabo Swinney. The Tigers are 161-39 in the 15 years Swinney has been the head coach, winning the ACC 8 times and the National Championship twice, seeing 17 first-round picks in the Swinney era, which ranks 2nd among active head coaches. Swinney is a future Hall of Famer with many years left in the tank.

ESPN’s First Take recently asked the question, are Clemson’s best days behind them?.” Analyst Harry Douglas chimed in.

“If I’m asked, like the question says, ‘Are Clemson’s best days behind them?’ I’m going to say no,” said Douglas. “And I think it’s because of the self-identification of Dabo understanding that the offensive side of the ball has been the downfall since Trevor Lawrence (left) – and that’s skill position players, that’s also the quarterback position. DJ Uiagalelei, who they had a season ago, he wasn’t the guy, he transferred to Oregon State. I want to see what Cade Klubnik is going to be able to do under the leadership of Garrett Riley, who is the little brother of Lincoln Riley. I think Dabo understanding those two things, I think is why Clemson’s best days aren’t behind them.”

Douglas touched on more than just the offense, noting how the Clemson defense is still built for success.

“When I look at Clemson’s defense, they have two of the best linebackers in the country,” he said. “When I look at their defensive line with Xavier Thomas and Tyler Davis and Justin Mascoll, those guys have to play like those national championship D-lines were playing. Also I like Andrew Mukuba, the safety in the secondary. He’s going to be a first-round draft pick.”

The 2023 season is a massive one for the Clemson football program, as they have a serious opportunity to return to the college football playoff and make a run. The talent and coaching staff both have what it takes.

