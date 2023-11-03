ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, a former Rutgers basketball assistant, reflects on the late Bobby Knight

On Wednesday, the college basketball world lost a legend in Bobby Knight, who passed away at 83-years old. The Naismith Hall of Famer won 20 or more games in a season 29 times and finished his coaching career with a 902-371 record. While Knight was known for his success on the court, he made an impact on everyone he crossed paths with, including Dick Vitale.

A former Rutgers basketball assistant coach, Vitale is a legend of the coaching ranks but also as an analyst with ESPN. Vitale paid tribute to Knight this week.

Knights’s coaching career began at Army, but he made history at Indiana. During his time with the Hoosiers, he guided the program to 661 wins and 24 NCAA tournament appearances. After Knight retired from coaching during the 2008-2009 season, he joined ESPN.

Vitale’s timeline has been filled with tributes of Knight:

So sorry to learn of the passing of Bob Knight who was so good in his prime teaching how to play the game.Always loved talking hoops with him over the https://t.co/HEyBP2IlxZ heart goes out to Karen the love of his life & his family & friends .@ESPN App https://t.co/qAXMCWliJc — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2023

A true legend – Robert Montgomery Knight – THE GENERAL ! May he RIP pic.twitter.com/rqQInPpL1F — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2023

During his time with ESPN, Knight was a wealth of basketball knowledge. His impact was felt by his coworkers, which included Vitale. In July, when Vitale announced that his vocal cord cancer had resurfaced, he thanked his ESPN family for their support.

While the basketball world has lost a one-of-a-kind, Knight’s impact will never be forgotten. He etched himself into the college record books and will forever be tied to numerous college and NBA legends.

I am brought to tears when I think of the phone call I received from “The GENERAL” after being rejected 3 times for the HOF when nominated . The 4 th He called & said I wrote a letter & sent letters from every living college basketball Hall of Famer to the HOF & said you… pic.twitter.com/40G7rI2Khe — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 2, 2023

Regardless of how much time passes, there will never be another Bobby Knight.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire