ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky talks why Jayden Daniels was the top QB in the draft

Some believed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. You can count ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky among those.

As expected, the Chicago Bears chose USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick overall, followed by the Washington Commanders, who chose Daniels.

Orlovsky explained what he liked most about Daniels.

“The reason why, since I started the process that Jayden was the best quarterback, were two things,” Orlovsky began. “I thought he had the fastest eyes, and I thought that, when you’re covered in college it’s open in the NFL, it’s the best ball placement.

Orlovsky then shows a play that explains everything he loves about Daniels, which includes elite processing.

Daniels comes to Washington as an immediate top contender, along with Williams, for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

