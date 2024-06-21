ESPN analyst compares Travis Hunter to Broncos great Champ Bailey

Because many consider him a generational talent, it’s difficult to find proper NFL comparisons for Colorado football cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. His head coach, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, even said last year that Hunter is a better player than he was at the same age.

In a recent tweet, ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid praised Hunter again, sharing that he’s “one of the most unique prospects that I’ve ever evaluated.” After admitting that, Reid gave Hunter an NFL comparison to Denver Broncos great Champ Bailey, who was a two-way player with the Georgia Bulldogs before focusing on cornerback in the NFL. Bailey frequently played over 100 snaps in a game during his three-year college career — something Hunter did plenty of with the Buffs last season.

While Hunter would likely prefer to continue playing both ways, most analysts expect the rising junior to follow Bailey’s path of playing strictly cornerback in the NFL.

As a two-way player, #Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter (6-0, 181) is one of the most unique prospects that I’ve ever evaluated. There aren’t many NFL comps because of that. One that could be used often, Champ Bailey had 7 games where he played 100+ snaps during the 1998 season. pic.twitter.com/B1WogVS7Ik — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 20, 2024

