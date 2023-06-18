ESPN analyst: Colts among teams with worst offseason

After a disappointing 4-12-1 season, the expectations were high for the Indianapolis Colts to nail their offseason moves, starting with the installation of a new coaching staff, building through the draft, and adding free agents.

While there are plenty of reasons for optimism about the direction of the team following the offseason, ESPN recently released a ranking of the teams with best and worst offseasons, and they were less than impressed with the Colts.

General manager Chris Ballard’s team landed at No. 24 on ESPN staff writer Bill Barnwell’s list. The list is based on what the team did during the offseason to increase its chances of winning a Super Bowl, in the short term and long term, given the roster and resources it had to work with.

Barnwell then breaks down the offseason into “what went right,” “what went wrong,” and “what is left to do.”

The team’s most significant move that went well was drafting quarterback Anthony Richardson and not having to move some serious capital to pull it off. Barnwell credits the team for investing in Richardson after a series of moves that didn’t pan out post-Andrew Luck’s departure. He also credited the team for signing Gardener Minshew as insurance if Richardson struggles.

However, Barnwell did not hold back about what he felt were serious missteps or concerns. His biggest problems on the offensive side were whether Richardson had enough help to succeed and if stars like Michael Pittman, Jr. and Jonathan Taylor would return to form. Additionally, he was less than thrilled with the play of Bernhard Raimann and felt it was a misstep by the team not to add more depth to the offensive line.

I’m not sure Indy did enough to address the other premium positions on its roster. Does Richardson have enough help? Its offensive infrastructure looks more promising if you treat last season like a bad dream, but if you had to watch the tape, you remember what things looked like. Michael Pittman Jr. went from playing like a breakout star to averaging 9.3 yards per reception. A once-feared offensive line looked past its best and made too many mental mistakes. Jonathan Taylor, the reigning top running back in football, looked a step slower amid ankle injuries after a heavy workload in 2021. The biggest issue is not addressing the offensive line, which comes back virtually untouched from a year ago. The Colts love 2022 third-rounder Bernhard Raimann’s potential as a tackle, but the converted tight end looked overmatched as a rookie and turns 26 in September. I’m not saying they should have given up on Raimann after one year, but the only competition they brought in for him is rookie fourth-rounder Blake Freeland.

On defense, Barnwell listed the lack of production outside of DeForest Bucker as alarming and noted that the team needs more out of players like Kwity Paye. Admittedly, he understood trading away cornerback Stephon Gilmore but felt it was a misstep to leave veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II with rookie Julius Brents and others to fill the void. He also is not confident in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s abilities to build defenses without superior secondary unit play.

Despite a grim outlook, there is hope the team will finish what’s left: extending running back Jonathan Taylor. Earlier this week, Taylor confirmed that he and the Colts have engaged in discussions, and he is hopeful for the future. Barnwell echoed this sentiment and noted that leaning on Taylor would be in the team’s best interest as Anthony Richardson grows.

It’s impossible today to know whether these offseason moves are enough to move the growth needle, but the team will continue to assess as the season progresses.

