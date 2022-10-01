ESPN analyst calls Drake Maye the best QB in the ACC

While a lot of the headlines surrounding North Carolina’s 2022 season have been around the defense, one player, in particular, has earned some national attention.

Quarterback Drake Maye has been UNC’s best player by far and on Saturday ahead of the game against Virginia Tech, he earned some more national recognition. On ESPN’s College GameDay, host Rece Davis made a bold statement about Maye’s game and gave him a big compliment.

Davis called Maye the best quarterback in the Atlantic Coast Conference, better than players like Sam Hartman, DJ Uiagalelei, and Devin Leary among others. Inside Carolina’s Ross Martin had the tweet on Davis’ quote:

"Carolina probably has the best quarterback in the ACC in Drake Maye," – @ReceDavis on @CollegeGameDay — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) October 1, 2022

Maye has had a big start to the 2022 season, throwing for 16 touchdowns and over 1,200 yards with just one interception. He’s been a big reason why UNC is 3-1 on the year and looking to go 4-1 against Virginia Tech.

If Maye can continue to play like this, it should bode well for UNC’s chances this season and potentially his individual success as well.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire