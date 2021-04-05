Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ESPN parted ways with NBA analyst and former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce on Monday, just days after his wild Instagram Live on Friday night, according to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

BREAKING: ESPN and NBA Legend Paul Pierce have parted ways, according to sources.



Pierce posted videos of himself with exotic dancers on Instagram Live Friday night. Pierce has played a key role on 'NBA Countdown' + other ESPN basketball programming.



ESPN declined to comment. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 5, 2021

Pierce has worked for ESPN since he retired from the league after the 2016-17 season, and has been a staple on “NBA Countdown,” “The Jump” and in other NBA coverage for the network ever since.

Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while smoking, drinking and apparently playing poker with his friends — all while clearly ignoring basic COVID-19 safety protocols — in a string of videos that made waves on social media.

He didn't seem too bothered by the news on social media, either, as he posted a four second video of him just laughing on Monday afternoon.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

Pierce played in the NBA from 1998-2017, almost entirely for the Celtics. The 10-time All-Star helped lead Boston to a title in 2008, when he was named the Finals MVP, and averaged nearly 22 points and six rebounds per game over his 15 seasons with the franchise. Pierce then wrapped up his career with short stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

Story continues

The 43-year-old was named a finalist for the 2021 Hall of Fame class last month, too.

ESPN declined to comment to Front Office Sports on the news, and Pierce has yet to comment further.

More from Yahoo Sports: