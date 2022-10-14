ESPN analyst blames Bears' TE Ryan Griffin for missed touchdown

ESPN analyst blames Griffin for missed touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the second quarter of Thursday night's Bears game, Luke Getsy called a phenomenal play and Justin Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin wide open in the endzone.

But, Fields overthrew the ball and Griffin didn't have a chance to catch it.

Or, did he?

One ESPN analyst argues Fields didn't overthrow Griffin. Instead, the tight end didn't run his route properly and he failed to get under the ball.

"The tight end was running like he had gravy boots on," Johnson said. "You know what you're supposed to do Harry [Douglas]. Drop your head. Flight. Dig. Go.

"I'm like 'He ain't never gonna catch that.' Look how he's running. He's running scared."

On television, it looks like Fields overthrew the ball. But, from the ground, and with a tighter look at Griffin, his running mechanics are wonky.

Fields mentioned in his post-game press conference Griffin should have run to the ball more efficiently, but also took the blame for overthrowing him.

The play was one instance of the Bears' 0-for-3 red zone trips on Thursday night that led to the team losing to the Commanders, 12-7.

