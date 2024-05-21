ESPN analyst believes Patriots QB Drake Maye will be a star in NFL

ESPN analyst Eddie Royal had high praise for Drake Maye, following a team video that showed the New England Patriots rookie quarterback leading the rest of his teammates.

In the video, we can see an enthusiastic Maye in stretching lines, going over situations with teammates and giving pointers to rookie wideout Ja’Lynn Polk, among other things.

Throughout the video, we see Maye command the presence of the team, as he looks to earn his stripes in the organization. Right now, he is still trying to prove himself in a quarterback room with Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton III.

Royal was impressed with Maye’s leadership throughout the video .

If you understand ball or ever been in a huddle you know how important this video is…I didn't need to see one throw to know he's going to be a star. This type of communication coming from a rookie is off the charts https://t.co/bhvhYVQCzh — Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) May 20, 2024

This video is certainly an encouraging sign, as the Patriots look to find stability at the quarterback position. Of course, there’s still a long ways to go from now until the regular season.

Nevertheless, Maye appears to be off to a strong start.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire