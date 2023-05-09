ESPN analyst believes Bears QB Justin Fields will be in MVP conversation in 2023

All eyes will be on Bears quarterback Justin Fields during an important third season.

After emerging as the NFL’s most electric running quarterback, Fields needs to improve as a passer. Luckily, the Bears are setting him up to do just that in his second year in Luke Getsy’s offense.

One NFL analyst has high expectations for Fields this year, where he expects him to be the talk of the league.

“Justin Fields is going to be in the MVP conversation this season,” Dan Orlovsky said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Orlovsky made a similar proclamation last year, but Fields wasn’t helped by his supporting cast in the first year of Chicago’s rebuild. But he certainly made things exciting.

“The Chicago Bears had the No. 1 pick. They were terrible last year,” Orlovsky said. “The only reason that they were actually in games was because of Justin Fields.”

Orlovsky pointed to how general manager Ryan Poles has built around Fields this offseason, upgrading the offensive line with first-round pick Darnell Wright and free-agent addition Nate Davis. Chicago also landed a No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Moore in the trade of the first overall pick.

Orlovsky also mentioned the personal growth Fields is going to go through in Year 3. While many are quick to make the Jalen Hurts comparison, Orlovsky sees a different, yet encouraging, trajectory.

“Justin Fields’ season should look a lot like what Josh Allen’s second season did — that last half,” he said. “I remember everyone talking about Josh. I think his last 11 games, his second season, he went for 18 touchdowns and three picks. And you saw, it’s starting to take off. That’s what this season should look like, from start to finish, with Justin Fields.”

