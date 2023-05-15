ESPN analyst believes Bears will have most impactful rookie class

The Chicago Bears welcomed a new rookie draft class to the roster, which includes seven defensive players and three offensive players.

That includes first-round pick Darnell Wright, who’s expected to be a plug-and-play right tackle. Chicago also added some impact players — and potential starters — in defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on Day 3.

General manager Ryan Poles received rave reviews for his second rookie draft class, and some analysts believe the 2023 class could be an impactful one.

In fact, ESPN’s Matt Bowen believes the Bears will have the most impactful rookie class in 2023, given their influx of talent both in the early and later rounds of the draft.

The Bears added depth and talent at premium positions, with a couple of potential Day 3 steals. Darnell Wright is your Day 1 starter at right tackle. Both Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens have the traits to create interior disruption on the defensive front, and corner Tyrique Stevenson brings a physical play demeanor to the secondary. Plus, running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott could factor into the offensive game plan as rookies.

Outside of their Day 1 and 2 picks, who are expected to serve significant roles as rookies, it’s their Day 3 class that’s also getting recognition. There are some potential steals in the mix, including fourth-round running back Roschon Johnson and wide receiver Tyler Scott, who have already drawn rave reviews in rookie minicamp.

It’ll be a few years before we know whether this draft class is an impactful one. But there will be opportunities for these rookies to carve out important roles on the roster in 2023.

