What ESPN has to say about Alabama football ahead of A-Day

Though we are still a few months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, Alabama will take the field this Saturday to take on the Crimson Tide. The annual A-Day spring game gives fans a glimpse at their favorite players from recent seasons and a look at some of the incoming freshmen and transfers for the first time.

This spring game will be an interesting one, as multiple positional battles will be taking place. Most notably, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will be fighting for the starting quarterback job.

ESPN revealed a few opinions on the team and named a few players to watch during the spring game.

QB outlook

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“Alabama signed two of the top six pocket passers in the 2023 class in Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. But don’t expect a rookie to get the nod under center to start the season. No, the race appears to be down to two returning players: Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. Milroe, who was Bryce Young’s primary backup last season, is a gifted runner that needs to show improvement in terms of accuracy and decision-making throwing the football. A former four-star prospect, Simpson isn’t quite the running threat Milroe is, but he’s capable of making plays with his feet. As a freshman, he appeared in four games last season and completed 4-of-5 pass attempts.”

Non-QB to watch

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

“Nick Saban wants a more well-rounded running game. And while Jahmyr Gibbs was certainly effective last season, he was more of a threat in open space rather than between the tackles. In freshman running backs Richard Young and Justices Haynes — the No. 1 and 2 backs in the 2023 class respectively — Alabama has a pair of powerful runners who could make up for that shortcoming and compliment Jace McClellan nicely.”

Notable Injuries

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

“Dallas Turner, one of the most talented edge rushers in college football and the heir apparent to Will Anderson Jr., is out all spring recovering from surgery. He’s expected to be back in time for preseason practice.”

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire