ESPN to air documentary on former Ohio State track star Butch Reynolds

Butch Reynolds is one of the greatest track athletes in Ohio State history and maybe even the world. In 1988 he set the world record for the 400-meter dash with a time of 43.29 seconds smashing the 20-year-old record of 57 seconds. However, many may not remember that Reynolds’ career was put on halt in 1990 by a false positive drug test.

Now ESPN is telling his story through its acclaimed series 30 for 30. A screening of the film was held at the Cinema Columbus Film Festival in late April. Director Ismail Al-Amin, a professor of African Studies at Kent State University had this to say about Reynolds and the upcoming film.

The untold story of the fastest man in the world, Butch Reynolds, whose legendary career was derailed by a faulty drug test in one of the greatest injustices in American sports history. Monte Carlo, 1990. The world record holder in the 400-meters, Butch Reynolds, takes a routine drug test that comes back positive for the anabolic steroid Nandrolone. When Butch challenges the results, the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) publicly admits their lab technician mixed up Reynold’s urine specimen with another athlete’s, leading to a “false positive.” In an outrageous about-turn that would lead to one of the greatest injustices in American sports, the IAAF refuses to administer another test, claiming the lab “corrected their mistake.” Instead, they label Reynolds a “dirty athlete,” banning him from competition during the most vital years of his career.

You can watch the film trailer below.

False Positive premieres on June 11 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

