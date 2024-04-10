ESPN’s Adam Schefter: Stefon Diggs had ‘run his course’ with Bills

Following the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans trade centering around receiver Stefon Diggs, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter did some… digging.

According to an update, the Texans had long been in the market to make this move with their prior trade with the Minnesota Vikings coming into the equation.

But when it comes to the Bills, Schefter noted that the relationship between the team and Diggs just came to an end.

“This was a relationship in Buffalo that had run its course,” Schefter said.

Schefter’s full breakdown can be found below:

"For the people saying, 'Well, Buffalo should go out now and trade for a wide receiver. Sign a high-priced wide receiver,' they can't afford to do it." —@adamschefter on what's next for the Bills 👀 pic.twitter.com/nDeGUrtw1m — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire