ESPN’s Adam Schefter offers insight into what the Vikings could do in the draft

The 2021 NFL draft is April 29 and plenty of people are trying to guess what the Vikings are going to do.

Will Minnesota go quarterback early? Will the team fix an obvious need in the first round? Will it use draft capital to land a special teams player — like a kicker or punt returner?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered insight into what Minnesota could do in the draft when talking with KFAN’s Paul Allen.

“When I talk to people about what they think the Vikings are going to do in the draft, and you know the team better than anyone, Paul. They think that Minnesota is going to be looking for help on both lines,” Schefter told Allen. “Offensive and defensive, defensive and offensive, break it down however you want. And so wherever they find the value to be, that’s where they’ll go and draft somebody.”

This possible draft strategy should not come as a shock to Vikings fans. Minnesota has glaring needs at offensive line and at the defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter.