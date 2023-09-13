ESPN’s absurd FPI top 10 rankings

The ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings are insanity. FPI ranks Tennessee as the No. 22 team in the country. FPI has Syracuse as the No. 19 team in the nation ahead of teams like Tennessee, Kansas State, and North Carolina.

The Clemson Tigers are ranked 18 spots ahead of Duke despite the Blue Devils blowing out the Tigers 28-7 in Week 1. The illogical rankings don’t stop there. In fact, they get even worse at the top.

The rankings disrespect teams like Georgia, Michigan, and Texas. ESPN FPI is high on Alabama and Oklahoma, who have both not defeated a Power Five opponent through two weeks. Go figure.

What does the absurd ESPN FPI top-10 look like?

This is the lowest I have seen Michigan in any poll. Yes, the Wolverines have a easy schedule, but they’ve made the College Football Playoff in two straight years and deserve more respect.

Notre Dame won on the road at NC State in Week 2. The Fighting Irish are already 3-0. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is capable of leading the Irish past any opponent on their schedule.

This is the highest I have seen Oklahoma ranked in any poll. The Sooners have a talented roster, but struggled in a 28-11 win over SMU in Week 2. After last season’s 6-7 disaster, the Sooners should not be ranked this high for beating two non-Power Five opponents.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State’s rushing attack was ferocious in a Week 2 win over Delaware. FPI ranks the Nittany Lions in the same spot where they are ranked in other polls. No issues here.

Texas went on the road and defeated Alabama 34-24. That’s evidentially not enough for ESPN FPI to rank the Longhorns over the Crimson Tide.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers tore up the Alabama defense as the Longhorns won on the road. Georgia transfer receiver Adonai Mitchell had a monster game in Texas’ win.

Florida State is deservedly ranked high according to ESPN FPI. Florida State’s season-opening win over LSU is one of college football’s best wins of the season.

Florida State took care of business against Southern Miss in Week 2 as quarterback Jordan Travis continued his strong play. The Seminoles open ACC play on the road at Boston College in Week 3.

USC Trojans

Superstar quarterback Caleb Williams and the Trojans are putting up massive offensive numbers and are 3-0. Williams powered the Trojans to 49 first half points against Stanford en route to 56-10 win.

Georgia Bulldogs

64 out of 65 college football coaches rank the defending back-to-back national champions as the No. 1 team in the US LBM Coaches Poll. That’s not enough to earn the No. 1 ranking in ESPN’s FPI.

Georgia overwhelmed Ball State in the second quarter en route to a 45-3 win. The Georgia Bulldogs finally face a Power Five opponent in Week 3 as Georgia hosts South Carolina.

Ohio State Buckeyes

ESPN FPI is high on Ohio State. The Buckeyes looked solid, but not spectacular against Youngstown State. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finished with 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Want proof that ESPN FPI is insane? 1-1 Alabama being ranked over Texas is proof. The Longhorns thoroughly outplayed the Crimson Tide on the road in Week 2 in a 34-24 win. Alabama did not look close to the No. 1 team in the country, but ESPN FPI does not care.

