ESPN’s 7-round NFL mock draft brings a big haul for the Saints

Here’s a deep dive into the 2023 NFL draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid, who assembled a seven-round mock draft with projections for all 32 teams — including the New Orleans Saints, who got great value with several of their early-round picks.

The Saints aren’t the easiest team to project for. They have some quirky draft habits and unique team needs, and an established core of talent that makes it hard for rookies to carve out a role right away. But Reid managed to link them to some players who could help them out a lot in 2023. Here’s a look at each of the Saints picks from his extensive mock draft:

Round 1, Pick 29: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Mayer has been a popular pick for the Saints in recent mock drafts given the thin free agent market at tight end and the team’s need at the position, seeing as Adam Trautman hasn’t developed as hoped through three years. Here’s what Reid wrote of the match:

Derek Carr is the Saints’ new quarterback, but he has to get more help around him. He’s a passer known to involve his tight ends often, so adding a security blanket would be helpful. Mayer has the potential to be an instant contributor as a run-blocker and as a pass-catcher. He has the potential to be a key target in the middle of the field, as he’s capable of running a diverse route tree. He had 138 catches and 16 scores over his final two college seasons.

Round 2, Pick 40: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is a wrecking ball in the middle of the defensive line, and it’s very easy to see him fitting in with New Orleans. He’s consistently pressured quarterbacks for Michigan the last two years while putting together an entire clinic’s worth of quality run-defense game tape. Reid’s take:

The Saints let David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle leave in free agency, and they brought in Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd as replacements. Still, they could use another priority pick on a defensive tackle. Smith is the best run-stuffer in this class. Despite his lack of pass-rush production — he had one sack last season — he improved over the course of the 2022 season. In a multiple front scheme, Smith would quickly become a key contributor.

Round 3, Pick 71: OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Both Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz could be free agents this time next year, so it’s worth investing in a potential replacement plan for at least one of them. Mauch has mainly played left tackle for the Bison but he’s done well trying out at guard in the pre-draft process, where his great movement speed would be more of an asset as a pulling blocker while his limited length would be minimized in a tighter space. Reid wrote of the pick:

Left guard continues to be an area of concern for the Saints, with Andrus Peat unable to stay on the field because of injuries. Mauch would immediately provide competition at that spot, and he can play all five positions up front.

Round 4, Pick 115: WR Tank Dell, Houston

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a misstep. Dell doesn’t fit the athletic thresholds the Saints have shown they favor at receiver — he’s barely above NFL size thresholds at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, and without elite speed to compensate for it (having timed the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds; someone in his weight class should be timing in the 4.3’s). But Dell has been wildly productive with back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons and 34 career touchdown catches. Can that translate to the NFL?

Round 5, Pick 146: RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

Gray was one of the nation’s leading rushers for the Sooners this season, using his breakaway speed to force a personal-best 58 missed tackles and bag 44 carries of 10 or more yards. He’s competent enough on passing downs with 101 career receptions and 127 snaps in pass protection. If Alvin Kamara is going to miss time (as is expected) with a lengthy suspension, Gray makes a lot of sense at this point in the draft as a backup for Jamaal Williams.

Round 5, Pick 165: DE Tavius Robinson, Ole Miss

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson is right on the fringe of the Saints’ notoriously-strict standards along the defensive line, but he should be able to add more muscle to his 257-pound frame at 6-foot-6 with 33.75-inch arms. The Saints like their defensive ends to weigh in at about 270 pounds, at minimum. Robinson created a career-high 6 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in 2022 and could continue to develop in the rotation behind Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Payton Turner.

Round 7, Pick 227: QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Joshua L. Jones / Online Athens / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Saints probably wouldn’t draft Bennett because of his subpar size (5-foot-11 and 192 pounds), but he’s a good enough athlete to get by in the NFL. The larger issue is that he was more of a game manager with a loaded supporting cast at Georgia and doesn’t offer many high-upside traits. When the playing-field is leveled against NFL competition, he may struggle to stand apart.

Round 7, Pick 257: DT DJ Dale, Alabama

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dale has consistently played about 38 snaps per game in four years with the Crimson Tide, doing well enough in both run defense and as a pass rusher. He’d be a solid late-round addition to the Saints’ rotation as a backup, but he doesn’t offer a lot of athletic upside and may already be maxed out as an all-around defender.

The Saints came away from this seven-round mock draft without any clear and immediate starters, but with plenty of high-impact help and significantly better depth at some key spots.

Mayer would probably play 30 or more snaps a game as a rookie, helping to improve the rushing attack with his blocking while raising the first down conversion rate with his sure hands on contested catches. Derek Carr’s No. 2 tight end has seen 3 or 4 targets per game the last few years, so he could funnel passes Mayer’s way while continuing to give Juwan Johnson as many throws as he can handle.

Smith could make a positive impact on both passing and running downs while rotating with Saunders and Shepherd. The Saints had three different defensive tackles average 30 or more snaps per game last year so they’re used to platooning at that spot. He’s averaged 42 plays per game at Michigan so a slightly lightened workload could help keep him fresh.

Injuries along the offensive line last year meant six different players lined up at the two guard spots last season, with four of them seeing 100-plus snaps. If Mauch can help stabilize that position and make his case for a starting job next year, that pick justifies itself. He’s very athletic for his size and does a lot of things well that the Saints value as a pulling blocker out in space.

The late-round picks are a mixed bag. Dell, Robinson, Bennett, and Dale might be eliminated by the Saints’ athletic thresholds before we even get to draft day. The team would probably rather come away from this draft with more depth at linebacker while finding players who better fit their established prototypes at receiver and along the defensive line. It’s always worth taking a flier on a quarterback prospect, but Bennett’s shortcomings could be highlighted once he’s competing against pro-quality athletes rather than leaning on them as teammates.

