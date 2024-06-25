ESPN 300 wide receiver Travis Johnson is offered by Rutgers football

Consensus four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson was offered by Rutgers football on Monday.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver from Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Virginia). Rutgers got involved with a player who is already a national recruit with an impressive offer list.

A class of 2026 wide receiver, Smith is ranked the No. 72 recruit in the ESPN 300.

The likes of Boston College, Duke, Florida, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

In addition to playing football, Johnson also plays varsity basketball for Oscar Smith where he is a small forward.

Johnson posted about the offer from Rutgers on Monday via his social media.

Rutgers currently has a top-10 national recruiting class for the class of 2025, one that features four players who are members of the ESPN 300. On Sunday, they received a commitment from linebacker D.J. McClary.

McClary, who was committed to Penn State since last September, flipped to Rutgers. A four-star linebacker, McClary is the No. 145 recruit in the ESPN 300 for the class of 2025.

