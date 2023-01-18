ESPN has 3 Seahawks on their 100 most valuable NFL players list

The NFL playoffs may still be going on, but rankings season has become a year-round kind of a thing.

ESPN has named the 100 most valuable players in the league for the 2022 season and three Seahawks have made the cut. Here’s who they are, where they ranked and some notable stats.

No. 34: WR Tyler Lockett

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 84 catches, 1,033 yards, nine touchdowns, two drops, 71.8% catch rate

PFF grade: 77.9 overall – ranks No. 23 among wide receivers

No. 34: QB Geno Smith

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 69.8% completion rate, 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, eight fumbles, 366 rushing yards, one touchdown, 100.8 passer rating, 65.8 QBR

PFF grade: 79.3 overall – ranks No. 9 among quarterbacks

No. 51: CB Tariq Woolen

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

2022 stats: Six interceptions, 16 passes defensed, 51.5% completion rate allowed, 48.7 passer rating allowed, three fumble recoveries, five missed tackles (7.4%)

PFF grades: 69.1 overall – ranks No. 36 among cornerbacks

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire