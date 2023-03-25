ESPN’s 2023 NFL unit grades has the Browns ranked high overall

The Cleveland Browns have been active in NFL free agency, first with the defense as well as filling roles on the offense. The remaking of the defense with defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to go with new free safety Juan Thornhill should make that unit much better in 2023.

The offense got more weapons adding a good tight end two in Jordan Akins to go with the added speed in the wide receiver room with Elijah Moore and veteran Marquise Goodwin. ESPN’s first unit grades of 2023 have the Browns in the top ten at ninth overall to show that the team has plenty of talent if they put it all together and stay healthy.

Here is the complete first run of 2023 NFL Unit Grades! Each of the 10 units are ranked 1-32 based on current rosters (assuming Rodgers on NYJ for now) and weighted based on positional importance pic.twitter.com/tphWfvU1x7 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 24, 2023

More Free Agency!

