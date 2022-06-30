ESPN 2023 mock draft has Dolphins selecting a RB and an Army defender

We’re in the middle of the dog days of the NFL offseason, as teams have finished up their OTAs and minicamps, and training camps are still a few weeks away.

Many are taking this opportunity to look toward the future and predict what will happen beyond this season. ESPN’s Matt Miller is following a number of his peers, as he’s released a very early 2023 mock draft. The Miami Dolphins have two selections next year, and with those picks, Miller has them drafting Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Army defensive end Andre Carter II.

This is not the first time Robinson has been mocked to Miami, as Draft Wire also had him the Longhorn back going to the Dolphins in their early mock draft.

Here’s what Miller wrote about Robinson:

“Yes, Mel Kiper, I’m putting a running back in the top 15, but this one deserves it. Robinson is a game-changer with fantastic contact balance, power and speed, and he can even make plays in the passing game. He had 1,422 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns last season. He is a throwback to a player such as Curtis Martin or a souped-up Matt Forte. For a Dolphins team that wants to be a contender in the AFC East, Robinson represents a clear-cut answer to a problem that has existed for far too long.”

Carter II, who shares no relation to former NFL defensive end Andre Carter, was extremely impressive in 2021 for Army. He recorded 44 tackles (17 for a loss), 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Here’s what Miller wrote about Carter II:

“It has been a long time since we’ve talked about a service-academy player in the draft, but Carter is a three-down menace to offenses. With a 6-foot-7 frame, he’s long, powerful and savvy in space. Don’t be shocked if he becomes the first Army player selected in the first round since 1947, two years after World War II ended. With 15.5 sacks last season to go with length and power, he has lived up to the hype so far.”

Adding both of these players could significantly help the Dolphins on both sides of the ball, but we have a full season to play before they decide which direction they’ll go in the 2023 draft.

