ESPN’s 2023 Big Ten outlook high on the Iowa Hawkeyes

The Big Ten is a bit more wide open this year than in other years in relative terms. Sure, there are teams that don’t necessarily have a true shot at it, but both the East and West have multiple teams that can win their respective divisions and have been predicted to do so.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in a bit of an arms race in the West against Wisconsin. Each has a new quarterback and a strong defense. All signs point to one of these two heading to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship.

The East appears to be a three-horse race of defending Big Ten champion Michigan followed by Ohio State and Penn State each playing catch up. Should one of them dethrone Michigan during the regular season, the East could see a new face in Indy this year.

Nonetheless, ESPN provided their 2023 Big Ten Outlook and one common theme that stuck out throughout all of it was the constant mentioning of the Iowa Hawkeyes. ESPN is high on the Hawkeyes headed into 2023.

Top three transfers to know

Iowa QB Cade McNamara: After helping Michigan to a Big Ten title and a CFP appearance in 2021, McNamara slipped behind J.J. McCarthy and transferred to Iowa, which desperately needs a quarterback boost for a historically inept offense. – Adam Rittenberg

The answer to Iowa’s offensive questions rests on the right arm of Cade McNamara. On paper, he is one of the best quarterbacks to be at the helm for Iowa since Nate Stanley or C.J. Beathard in the 2010s. How healthy he is, or can get, is the biggest question mark swirling around McNamara right now.

Other transfers to know include Josaiah Stewart, Michigan’s newest edge rusher joining them from Coastal Carolina, and Tanner Mordecai, the Wisconsin Badgers’ new QB from SMU.

Hawkeyes in a must-see game

Iowa at Penn State, Sept. 23: This series has produced several close, compelling matchups (not 6-4; get your minds out of the gutter), and these teams project as the most realistic challengers to Michigan and Ohio State. Both defenses project very well, but Iowa’s offense must handle the Whiteout environment and find ways to score. – Rittenberg

This game is Iowa’s Big Ten opener and it is on the road at Penn State for their annual “White Out” game. If Iowa can go into Happy Valley and make a statement, it will send resounding noise throughout college football.

Ohio State at Notre Dame is another marquee matchup of national powerhouses. Also included is a battle of new head coaches when Nebraska heads to Colorado.

Is Iowa ready to awaken?

Can we consider Iowa a sleeper given they’re in the West division? I’m going to call them a sleeper because of how bad the offense was last season and the low expectations for the Hawkeyes nationally. Adding quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All from Michigan should help this offense become competent at a minimum, and if the defense can continue to be as suffocating as usual, the Hawkeyes could have a good season. – VanHaaren

If Iowa’s offense can awaken from a few-year slumber, this team becomes a scary team for some of the top teams in the conference to run into. Their defense rarely lets games get away from them and a competent offense could make this team a true force.

Big Ten final standings

Each ESPN writer has Iowa finishing fourth in the overall Big Ten standings. Adam Rittenberg went Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, and then Iowa in that order. Tom VanHaaren has the same top three but flip-flops Michigan and Ohio State to have the Wolverines finishing atop the conferences.

Hawks headed back to Indy

Both writers picked Iowa to win the Big Ten West and head to the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis. Rittenberg has the Hawkeyes falling to Ohio State while VanHaaren has them dropping the game to Michigan. Each predicted the Big Ten East representative to win 35-17.

