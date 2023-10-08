ESPN’s 2023-24 win projections massively disrespect the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and their fans are excited for the 2023-24 season, as the team appears to have a legitimate shot at winning another NBA championship. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are motivated and hungry, and for the first time in a few years, they’re surrounded by a strong and talented supporting cast.

Every year, ESPN issues its projections as far as how many games each NBA team will win during the regular season. These projections are based on a formula that was devised by writer Kevin Pelton.

This year’s projection has the Lakers winning only 41.5 games and finishing eighth in the Western Conference, which would make them a play-in tournament team once again (h/t Lakers Daily).

Another questionable aspect of these projections is the fact that they have the Memphis Grizzlies, a talented but immature and incomplete team, finishing first, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have an even more incomplete and ill-fitting roster, coming in second.

