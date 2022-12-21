ESPN’s 2021 re-draft sends Justin Fields to New York, Zach Wilson not in top 15

One exercise you see float around websites all the time is a redraft of a prior NFL draft, where analysts go through and decide where teams would go using the advantage of hindsight and where the players are now in their careers.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid and Matt Miller recently did such that, redrafting the first 15 picks of the 2021 draft (ESPN+ subscription required), also known as the draft with all the quarterbacks. So it’s fitting they went 15 picks deep, since, in actuality, five quarterbacks were selected in the first 15 picks, including the Jets taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall after the Jaguars took Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1.

So which direction do the Jets go in this mock exercise? Spoiler alert: it’s not Wilson.

It is a quarterback, since everyone knew the Jets were in need of a quarterback in the draft. With the Jaguars naturally sticking with Lawrence, the Jets this time around select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 2.

Reid: The Jets get a chance to right their pick here. Fields just surpassed the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher in Chicago, but imagine him with this ascending roster and in a Mike LaFleur offense that keeps a quarterback on schedule with a lot of easy throws. He still has much to prove as a passer, but his development could lead to great things. Having him under center would change this team’s trajectory with an exciting dual-threat orchestrating the offense. Wilson’s time with the Jets has been complicated. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions in 21 career starts, and he was benched last month before returning in Week 15 because of Mike White’s injury. He has completed just 55.4% of his passes over the past two seasons.

Also in this redraft, current Jets offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker goes No. 12 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. Imagine AVT with that offensive line. DeVonta Smith, the Eagles’ actual pick, was taken No. 11 by the Giants.

As for Zach Wilson, it’s probably not surprising to find out that he was not among this 15-pick draft. Neither were two other quarterbacks originally taken in the top 15, Trey Lance and Mac Jones. Take that how you will.

Fields with the Jets is certainly fun to think about. Keeping everything else the same, Fields to Garrett Wilson would cause some major damage and Fields’ legs would add an extra layer to the offense.

Time will tell if Wilson will turn into the guy for the Jets or if fans will be left dreaming about what could have been with someone else at No. 2.

