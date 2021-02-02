ESPN’s 2020 NFL draft do-over shakes up the Saints

John Sigler
Updated ·2 min read

Let’s celebrate Groundhog Day by rewinding the 2020 NFL draft. ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters shared a re-draft of last year’s event with a fresh perspective on every pick in the first two rounds, with plenty of changes thanks to the value of hindsight.

That means Cesar Ruiz didn’t land with the New Orleans Saints, which makes sense. The rookie guard couldn’t win the starting job from journeyman backup Nick Easton, who ended the year on injured reserve after a series of concussions. If Easton remained healthy, Ruiz probably doesn’t see the field much at all. And if the Saints didn’t draft Ruiz, they likely keep Larry Warford, a three-time Pro Bowl alternate.

Instead, Ruiz wasn’t picked until late in the second round — by the Miami Dolphins, who owned New Orleans’ second-round pick at No. 59 owing to a trade (which brought Erik McCoy to the Saints in 2019). And the Saints ended up picking another prospect in free-fall: Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah, the real-life third overall pick by the Detroit Lions. Here’s what ESPN’s Mike Triplett wrote of the change:

“I considered some guys who had better rookie years. But Okudah has fallen far enough after battling inconsistency, injury and what he called “dysfunction” in Detroit. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder was the No. 3 pick for a reason. He has outstanding traits that could be maximized in Dennis Allen’s scheme, and he could be a long-term successor to Janoris Jenkins.”

Cornerback could be a position the Saints target this offseason; Jenkins might be a salary cap casualty, as could veteran backup Patrick Robinson, and Marshon Lattimore is entering the final year of his rookie contract with an expensive $10 million cap hit. Versatile corner/safety hybrid P.J. Williams is a free agent. The position is probably going to look different very soon, and having a young, developmental prospect like Okudah as an understudy would be nice.

Instead, the Saints have Ruiz, who should return to his natural center position in 2021 with the benefits of a full offseason. His struggles were due to an abbreviated summer schedule because of COVID-19 adaptations and, frankly, not being suited as well to guard as working the middle of the line. McCoy has played well but could be even more of an asset from the right guard spot. It’s just one more question the Saints have to answer this year.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Matthew Stafford was 'drained' after Matt Patricia regime, ex-teammate says

    Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Tom Brady shares a heartfelt message for Bill Belichick before Super Bowl

    Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • Rivals upset Reed obeyed rules but violated spirit of golf

    Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to end the dominance of the game’s big-hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the Tours. The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48in driver to overpower Augusta National at The Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists - including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods - had been waiting for since the powers-that-be signalled last February that, with the 'Distance Insights' project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated is “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what they are labelling the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game is all but inevitable - “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” - they will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined In the short-term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put some sort of brake on the long-hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big-hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment-makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” so as to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that while the weekend hacker will still be able to use the best technology can offer - there is clearly no appetite in altering things significantly at recreational level - the pros will face game-changing restrictions.

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • Offseason Power Rankings: Cubs rise, Nolan Arenado deal lifts Cards

    The Cubs' offseason looked up in the past week after months of slumber and payroll-slashing, but it was the Cardinals who may have reclaimed control of the NL Central with one of the deals of the century, trading for Nolan Arenado.

  • Tom Brady says family left him home alone so he can prepare for Super Bowl

    It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]

  • 49ers embark on their quarterback quest for 2021

    The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]

  • NFL QB trades: Who could be the next team to make blockbuster move?

    Mike Sando says look at which teams need QBs the most. Sound like anyone you know?

  • Dustin Poirier explains why he pointed at Conor McGregor during UFC 257 win

    American finished ‘Notorious’ in the pair’s main-event rematch in Abu Dhabi

  • 5 horrible decisions that cost Cowboys a ton of 2021 cap space

    The coaches played a part in which defensive players were kept, signed or let walk in 2020. That staff is no longer here. The impact of these choices resides in South Beach and/or in $ that could have gone to a Dak deal. A breakdown of the breakdown.

  • Blue Devils fall in 'disappointing' loss to Miami

    Duke’s final play in Monday’s 77-75 loss to Miami pretty much summed up the night. Miami standout Isaiah Wong was at the free throw line with a one-and-one. With only Duke players lined up for the rebound, Wong missed it.

  • Dustin Pedroia 'at peace' with dirty Manny Machado slide that helped end his career

    Dustin Pedroia might still be playing if it wasn't for Manny Machado's hard slide into his knee in 2017. John Tomase details how the Red Sox second baseman views the incident know that his playing days are over.