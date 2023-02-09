ESPN’s 2-round NFL mock draft includes 5 Georgia Bulldogs

ESPN’s Matt Miller recently released a two-round NFL mock draft that includes five Georgia Bulldogs.

UGA set a modern NFL record with 15 players selected in last year’s draft.

Here’s a look at Miller’s projections:

No. 4 - DL Jalen Carter

All-American defensive lineman Jalen Carter is first off the board for Georgia as the No. 4 overall pick by the Chicago Bears following a trade down from the No. 1 pick.

“The Bears traded back in this scenario but still are in position to select perhaps the top prospect in the class. In Matt Eberflus’ defense, the 3-technique pass-rusher is crucial, and Carter is a Fletcher Cox-like difference-maker there. He played in a rotation in 2021 and had an injury-plagued 2022, so we didn’t see him post great stat totals (just six career sacks). When watching the historically talented Georgia defense over the past two years, however, he was the most talented of the bunch. Carter ‘s burst off the snap has the potential to be great, and he already displays an understanding of leverage, space and timing when unleashing spin and rip moves. He should enter the NFL as a high-end starter at the position on which Eberflus’ defense hinges.”

No. 11 - OT Broderick Jones

All-SEC offensive tackle Broderick Jones is taken with the No. 11 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

“The left tackle position might not seem like a need for Tennessee, but veteran Taylor Lewan turns 32 before next season and missed all but two games of the 2022 season with a right knee injury. In fact, he hasn’t played a full season since 2017 and has just 20 starts in the past three years combined. The Titans have to get younger (and cheaper) at key positions while ensuring they hit on first-round picks. That’s why Ran Carthon was hired as general manager. Jones is a physical, tough offensive tackle who has quick, light feet and the potential to become better shooting his hands. At 6-4 and 311 pounds, there will be questions about his length, but Joneswas an elite left tackle in the SEC and is just 21 years old. He didn’t allow a single sack across 15 starts in 2022.”

No. 21 - EDGE Nolan Smith

Edge rusher Nolan Smith goes in the first-round to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 21 overall pick.

“The Chargers have multiple options here, but the front seven is a big problem. L.A. allowed 5.9 yards per play (29th). A torn pectoral muscle in late October ended Smith’s season, but the 6-3 senior posted 11.5 sacks in his career while, like most Georgia defenders, working in a heavy rotation. He is a versatile linebacker who is comfortable standing up or playing with his hand down and has the first-step quickness to stun blockers while also being agile enough to play in space as an off-ball linebacker. That’s perfect for the Chargers’ base 3-4 scheme and today’s NFL. Smith, just 235 pounds during the season, will need to add strength, but his ability to quickly get into the backfield gives the Chargers a long-term pass-rusher opposite Joey Bosa. And in the meantime, he can help in space at linebacker when Bosa and Khalil Mack drop down to defensive end.”

No. 31 - TE Darnell Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles take tight end Darnell Washington with the last pick in the first-round at No. 31 overall.

“The Eagles got a running back at No. 10 (Bijan Robinson) in this scenario, and some might view this pick as a luxury selection, too. Washington is one of the most impressive players in the draft class from an upside perspective, though. Yes, he was the No. 2 tight end at Georgia behind Brock Bowers and caught just 28 passes for two touchdowns in 2022, but scouts are in love with the potential he brings at 6-7 and 270 pounds with open-field agility, speed, length and power. “I’ve never seen a tight end with his size, strength and speed,” said one longtime area scout at the Senior Bowl.Washington immediately gives Jalen Hurts a post-up option in the red zone, and, given his ability as a blocker, he will quickly provide Philadelphia the chance to run two-tight end sets Washington and Dallas Goedert would create a ton of mismatches.”

No. 60 - CB Kelee Ringo

All-SEC second team cornerback Kelee Ringo is taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 60 overall pick in the second-round.

“Three straight cornerbacks come off the board as teams try to find the answer to three-deep receiver groups like the one Cincinnati has in its own locker room. The Bengals have three cornerbacks, including starter Eli Apple, set to hit free agency in a year in which quarterback Joe Burrow is likely to get a new deal. Ringo, who had four picks over the past two seasons, has the best physical traits of any corner in this class, but his struggles in man coverage could push him to late in Round 2.”

Georgia’s pro day is scheduled for March 15 in Athens.

