New ESPN 2-round mock draft lands Steelers multiple starters
Sometimes the NFL draft gods just smile on your team. This was the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a new two-round mock draft from ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay. Let’s take a look at the picks and see what we think.
First round - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Second round - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Second round - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
Analysis
I can typically nitpick any mock draft, mainly because doing a draft for an entire league is a daunting task. But this time McShay easily hit 3-for-3 for the Steelers. Broderick Jones and Mazi Smith are absolute playmakers on either side of the line of scrimmage and getting Cam Smith at the end of the second is an absolute steal. He’s a perfect player to coach up to replace Patrick Peterson in a season or two.