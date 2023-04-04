New ESPN 2-round mock draft lands Steelers multiple starters

Sometimes the NFL draft gods just smile on your team. This was the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a new two-round mock draft from ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay. Let’s take a look at the picks and see what we think.

First round - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Second round - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Second round - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I can typically nitpick any mock draft, mainly because doing a draft for an entire league is a daunting task. But this time McShay easily hit 3-for-3 for the Steelers. Broderick Jones and Mazi Smith are absolute playmakers on either side of the line of scrimmage and getting Cam Smith at the end of the second is an absolute steal. He’s a perfect player to coach up to replace Patrick Peterson in a season or two.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire