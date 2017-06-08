Espino replaces Garza as Brewers finish vs. Giants

MILWAUKEE -- Paolo Espino will return to the big leagues for his second career start Thursday when the Milwaukee Brewers wrap up a four-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Miller Park.

The Giants will counter with right-hander Johnny Cueto in the series finale after the Brewers won the past two games.

Espino takes the spot of right-hander Matt Garza, who went on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to a chest contusion sustained Sunday when he collided with Jesus Aguilar trying to make a play at first base.

Garza had been feeling better, and he expected to take his turn Thursday, but he experienced discomfort during a bullpen session Tuesday.

"I just couldn't get down and away (with pitches) with authority," he said. "I was just stiff. They didn't want me to push it. (The rotation) is in such a good spot, I don't want to be a guy that brings a negative outcome out of this. I'm just trying to slide right back into my (regular) day. That's the plan."

Espino made his major league debut May 19 in a spot start at Wrigley Field and went four innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking three in a contest that was delayed two hours by rain.

"I'm glad he's going to be able to pitch on a more normal weather day," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That was a very difficult day to pitch. The wind was blowing in, which pitchers love, but there were conditions that were difficult for both sides."

Espino (0-0 4.50 ERA) spent 10 years in the minor leagues before getting his call-up last month, so he has never faced San Francisco.

Cueto (5-5, 4.38 ERA) is more than familiar with the Brewers, though, having faced them 20 times. He is 11-3 with a 2.71 ERA against Milwaukee, including a 2-3 mark and a 3.78 ERA in eight career starts at Miller Park.

He has won eight consecutive starts against the Brewers, a streak that began on Sept. 25, 2012, and has held Milwaukee to 11 earned runs in 59 innings during that stretch.

This season, however, Cueto has been battling. Since starting the year 3-0 with a 3.79 ERA, he has gone 2-5 with a 4.58 ERA over his past nine outings.

Along the way, he has battled blisters on his fingers, but he insists they weren't much of a problem anymore after his last outing.

"Every day that I pitch, I feel better," Cueto said.

With Cueto on the mound, Eduardo Nunez will try to keep his hot streak going at the plate. The Giants third baseman has reached base in 22 straight games. After batting just .205 in April, he posted a .307 mark in May, and he has a .423 June average after going 1-for-4 against the Brewers in the Giants' 6-3 loss Wednesday.

"I had too much movement in my hands and too much movement going forward in my lower body, so I had to go backward and reset my mind and work to eliminate it," Nunez said of his early-season struggles. "I'm more confident. Now I can enjoy myself to play and I know what I can do and I think that has slowed the game."

He has been one of the few consistent offensive producers for manager Bruce Bochy this season.

"He's just playing great ball," Bochy said. "He has been swinging the bat well. He's using the whole field, he's showing some power and driving the ball. He got into a little rut for a while, but he's come out of it, and now he's the player he was last year when he made the All-Star team."