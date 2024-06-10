Espanyol take significant step towards La Liga play-off final as Real Oviedo and Eibar play out stalemate

Across the first legs of the Segunda play-off semi-finals, there was just one goal and it belonged to Espanyol and academy product Javi Puado. Los Pericos took a vital step towards returning to La Liga with a 1-0 win over Sporting Gijon in Asturias.

In a tight game, it was former Espanyol forward Victor Campuzano that couldn’t direct Sporting’s best chance on target at the near post. Martin Braithwaite had come close with a blocked effort in the box, but with just two minutes remaining, the Danish forward latched onto a loose ball, and slid Puado in behind, who rounded the goalkeeper and sent the traveling Catalans into delirium.

Espanyol were the only side to score across the play-off semi-finals in Segunda over the weekend. They take a 1-0 advantage back to Barcelona for the second leg, after Javi Puado converted Martin Braithwaite's assist with two minutes to go last night.pic.twitter.com/oBtcmmuYb4 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 10, 2024

They will take a 1-0 advantage back to the RCDE Stadium on Thursday night at 21:00 CEST, while Real Oviedo and Eibar have it all to play for at Ipurua following a 0-0 draw just down the road in Oviedo. The visitors perhaps narrowly had the better of the game, despite a late Oviedo push, and the two sides will meet again on Wednesday at 21:00 CEST.

As the two best finishers, Espanyol and Eibar will go through to the final if the scores are level at the end of extra time. The winners will face off in a two-legged final, in a bid to join Leganes and Real Valladolid in La Liga next season.