ESPN's Todd McShay recovering from coronavirus, will not be part of NFL draft broadcast

One of the most familiar faces of ESPN’s NFL draft coverage will be absent on Thursday night.

Todd McShay revealed that he will not appear on ESPN and NFL Network’s joint broadcast of the 2020 NFL draft because he is at home recovering from coronavirus.

“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year. I’m home recovering from coronavirus,” McShay wrote in a message posted on Twitter. “For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today.”

McShay offered no specific details about his condition other than saying he will “be back.” He also thanked healthcare workers and first responders and expressed his admiration for his colleagues at ESPN.

“I also want to assure you I’ll be back thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes,” he wrote.

ESPN will be without analyst Todd McShay during its NFL draft broadcast as he recovers from coronavirus. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Seth Markman, ESPN’s VP of production, said the health and safety of the ESPN’s employees is the network’s top priority.

“Whilee Todd won’t appear on our NFL Draft telecasts this weekend, we will be thinking of him throughout the event and doing our very best to make him proud,” Markman said in a statement. “Todd is a widely respected member of the ESPN family, and he has our continued well wishes and unwavering support.”

McShay, 43, has been with ESPN since 2006 and is most known for providing the network’s draft analysis alongside Mel Kiper Jr.

With the spread of the coronavirus, the draft will look much different this year. While teams will be operating from home, Trey Wingo will host the joint ESPN/NFL Network broadcast from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Wingo will be joined remotely by Kiper, Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland of ESPN, plus host Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner from NFL Network.

Reporters like Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen will also be providing updates throughout the broadcast.

“I’ll be watching and I hope you will be too. I also hope Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line!” McShay joked.

