ESPN's Stephen A. Smith says he didn't rush court to break up fight between Joel Embiid and Eric Bledsoe

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is known for engaging in verbal battles, not diffusing physical ones. That’s why some corners of the internet could only laugh when a person who looked like Smith rushed the court to try and break up the Joel Embiid-Eric Bledsoe scuffle Thursday night.

While Smith was at the game, he didn’t try to break up the fight. How do we know this? Because Smith felt compelled to address the issue in a Twitter video.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No! It wasn’t ME on the court last night! pic.twitter.com/POA4JcjUKY — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 5, 2019

Not only that, but Smith and the “First Take” crew also made sure to clarify Smith did not rush the court to break up a fight.

"It was not me!" @stephenasmith had to set the record straight 😂 pic.twitter.com/lxSDG7sZk3 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 5, 2019

As Smith’s colleague Will Cain points out in that clip, the hairline of the man in the video is eerily similar to Smith’s hairline. That probably explains the confusion.

While it’s fun to believe Smith would actually put himself in the middle of an NBA beef — and honestly, that’s not a stretch — the 51-year-old Smith is definitely smarter than that.

Do you really think Stephen A. Smith was going to risk getting in between Joel Embiid and Eric Bledsoe? (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Case in point: Smith has addressed the video three separate times since last night. He’s done it on two separate ESPN shows and on Twitter. He’s taken a situation that doesn’t involve him at all and turned it into a news story.

Story continues

Things like that are the reason ESPN is about to pay him $10 million per year to stick around.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: