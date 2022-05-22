ESPN's Sage Steele required hospital, dentist visits after being hit with golf ball at PGA Championship

Sage Steele confirmed on Saturday that she was struck by a golf ball at the PGA Championship on Thursday that resulted in injuries requiring visits with doctors and a dentist.

The ESPN anchor didn't reveal the extent of her injuries, but announced in a statement released by the network that she received medical care at a hospital at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of the PGA Championship before returning to her Connecticut home to consult with her doctor and dentist.

Statement of appreciation from ESPN's @sagesteele, who was struck by a golf ball Thursday at the PGA Championship pic.twitter.com/6HDlDz7QBC — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 21, 2022

"I just want to thank everyone for your concern and prayers during the last couple of days," Steele's statement reads. "From the doctors, nurses and EMTs at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, to my doctor and dentist here in Connecticut, and my co-workers at ESPN, I am so grateful.

"With the help of my team, I hope to recover quickly for my three kids, and get back to work."

Errant Jon Rahm drive reportedly hit Steele in face

Steele confirmed her injuries after Friday reports that she was struck in the face by a Jon Rahm tee shot at Southern Hills Country Club. Steele was onsite for ESPN's coverage of the tournament.

Sage Steele. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Per independent golf reporter Geoff Shackelford, the incident occurred on Thursday at the third hole during the first round of play. Per the report, Rahm's errant drive at the 444-yard par-4 hooked left and into the trees, where his ball appeared to strike Steele in the face. An eyewitness told Shackelford that they “saw her on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area” and her hands “covered in blood.”

The ball bounced out of the trees and back into the fairway before coming to a stop. Per the report, Rahm yelled "Fore Left" immediately after striking the ball. At the time, few outside of Steele and the eye witnesses appeared to realize that Rahm's ball had apparently hit her.

There was no mention of the incident on the ESPN broadcast. The New York Post reports that Steele had completed her work duties for the day and was watching at the time as a spectator from a gallery.