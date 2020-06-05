ESPN's Maria Taylor rips Drew Brees for kneeling comment, apology: 'Did your heart actually change?'

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ apology hasn’t convinced everyone he has changed.

Brees drew criticism Wednesday after telling Yahoo Finance that players who took a knee were disrespecting the flag. Brees issued two apologies after a number of people — including Brees’ Saints teammates — expressed frustration over Brees’ comments.

ESPN’s Maria Taylor questioned Friday whether Brees would have apologized in the first place if not for the backlash he received on social media.

Maria Taylor on Drew Brees apology " Would Drew Brees do this if there was no backlash?"..."You were not doing the right things before and I really wonder why the apology is happening now" pic.twitter.com/sQQe1ZaC8b — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 5, 2020

Taylor asked Brees, “Did your heart actually change?”

She pointed out that Brees had years to speak with teammates and understand what Colin Kaepernick was actually protesting — which is police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. Taylor said anyone who hasn’t listened to Kaepernick’s reasons for kneeling wants to ignore those issues. Taylor asked whether Brees was listening when he had those conversations.

Taylor continued to express her frustration over Brees’ response, pointing out that Brees immediately talked about disrespecting the country instead of addressing why players actually kneel.

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/aYKZUUjJk6 — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) June 5, 2020

Taylor said she no longer has patience for people who refuse to reassess their opinions on racial injustice after watching the George Floyd video.

Taylor isn’t alone in questioning Brees’ apology. New York Jets safety Jamal Adams blasted both Brees and Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm, accusing them of “bulls- - - ass apologies.”

Fromm apologized Thursday after a text conversation emerged in which he said only elite white people should be able to buy guns.

Adams ended his tweet by saying, “The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones!”

