ESPN's Maria Taylor receives support from colleagues after sharing hate message directed at family

ESPN’s Maria Taylor opened up on Monday about hate speech her family received in response to her criticism of Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm apologized in June after a private text message surfaced online showing Fromm writing that only “elite white people” should have access to guns. Fromm and Taylor were both student-athletes at Georgia, where Taylor played volleyball.

Taylor responded to Fromm’s text on ESPN’s “First Take” in June.

Taylor: It hurts to your core

"Every time [prejudice] is revealed, and it's someone say you love or you've enjoyed covering, it hurts to your core. It's a death by 1,000 razor cuts. And that's how I feel when I heard about Jake Fromm."



“As a Black person in America, you go throughout the day assuming that people are not racist or that they do not have prejudice in their body, because if we don’t we would be mad all the time,” Taylor said.

Taylor: Family received hate message

With the return of college football, Taylor has been on ESPN airwaves covering the sport. A TV appearance apparently prompted a viewer to write a lengthy hate-filled message about Taylor that Taylor says was texted to her father, mother and brother.

Taylor shared the message that sympathizes with Fromm’s viewpoint on guns and race. She vowed to not let the hate speech scare her from doing her job.

(Warning: The text below contains hate speech and offensive language)

So to be clear texting my father, mother, and brother this hatred does NOT scare me and it will not keep me from doing my job. See you this weekend in Minnesota College Football Fans...I missed you!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2oPue8GXD6 — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) October 19, 2020

After Taylor posted the message, she received social media support from ESPN colleagues Elle Duncan and Shelley Smith.

Taylor’s previous response to sexist remarks

This is not the first time Taylor has responded publicly to racist or sexist commentary directed her way. In September, she called out former Chicago sports radio host Dan McNeil for tweeting that her sideline attire on “Monday Night Football” was better suited for an adult film awards show.

McNeil’s tweet cost him his job.

