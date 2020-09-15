ESPN's Maria Taylor has perfect response to misogynistic comments about her MNF outfit

Monday night was Maria Taylor’s first time covering “Monday Night Football” for ESPN. She’s a seasoned reporter who has covered college football, college basketball, tennis, the NBA and more during her six years at ESPN, but a chance to contribute to “Monday Night Football” is a significant accomplishment.

Monday night was a big night for Taylor and her career. So of course someone tried to use misogyny to ruin it.

Dan McNeil, a radio host with 670 The Score in Chicago, tweeted and later deleted a criticism of Taylor’s outfit that suggested she should be presenting a trophy at an adult film awards show. Awful Announcing captured a picture of the tweet before it was deleted, which read, “NFL sideline reporter or a host for the AVN annual awards presentation?”

This is what Taylor wore Monday night.

It’s definitely creative and non-traditional attire, but far from inappropriate. And certainly not suggestive of an adult-film awards show, whatever that means. If McNeil wanted to criticize her choice of outfit, there were plenty of ways to do it without resorting to sexism and misogyny.

McNeil deleted the tweet about 30 minutes after he sent it, and as of Tuesday morning has not issued an apology.

Taylor didn’t wait until Tuesday morning to fire back at McNeil. She tweeted at him just after midnight, challenging him to bring his sexist opinions to the next gig she’s hosting.

Well Danny Dearest if you would like to continue making sexist comments about me...please bring your misogyny with you to the NBA Countdown double header I’ll be hosting tomorrow night. Hey ladies remember you can wear whatever you feel confident in! @670TheScore @DannyMac670 https://t.co/bN0H582isU — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 15, 2020

Taylor is a busy woman with multiple hosting and reporting duties at ESPN. She doesn’t stop for anyone, let alone someone who tries to bring her down with comments about her attire while ignoring the content of her work. If McNeil wants to continue to compare her to an adult-film awards presenter, he’ll have to hitch up his big-boy pants and do it in person. I’m guessing Taylor isn’t holding her breath.

