ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announces that he has blood clot

Kirk Herbstreit will miss ESPN's NFL draft coverage because of a blood clot. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he has a blood clot and will not take part in the network's NFL draft coverage this week.

Herbstreit made the announcement on a social media video, telling his followers that he's skipping the trip to Las Vegas this week on the advice of his doctors and amid an "abundance of caution."

Hey guys-wanted to update you on my situation this week. Unfortunately I won't be part of our ESPN/ABC NFL Draft coverage. Our team in Vegas will have it covered, and I will be watching.



Congrats to all the players! I love this event and look forward to returning next year. pic.twitter.com/UvBsI3TaUV — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) April 25, 2022

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be a part of this year's coverage," Herbstreit said. "Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system. Very fortunate to have really good doctors who I trust. I feel good.

"But out of an abundance of caution, I'm gonna take a step back from this year's draft coverage."

Herbstreit did not provide further details of his diagnosis.

As ESPN's lead college football analyst, Herbstreit usually plays a prominent role in the networks' three days of draft coverage. The first round of the draft starts Thursday night in Las Vegas with the later rounds taking place on Friday and Saturday.

He vowed to his followers to return to his normal role covering the draft in 2023.

"I will see you guys at next year's draft," Herbsreit said.