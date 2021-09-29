ESPN's Katie Nolan is leaving network

Katie Nolan's time at ESPN is done.

The host and personality announced her exit from the network on Wednesday, noting that she's "thought about sending this tweet for weeks."

"I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes," Nolan wrote. "Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes."

ESPN did not immediately comment on Nolan's departure.

Katie Nolan is leaving ESPN. (Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Nolan joined ESPN in 2017 after a four-year run at Fox Sports that saw her rise to prominence as the host of "Garbage Time," which thrived behind her irreverent approach to sports commentary. At ESPN, she hosted late-night program "Always Late with Katie Nolan" on ESPN2 and ESPN+. She also hosted the podcast "Sports? with Katie Nolan."

In addition to her own shows, Nolan was a contributor to ESPN's daytime programming, including appearances on "Highly Questionable," where she joined Dan Le Batard as a regular co-host before he left the network in January. She continued as a regular on "Highly Questionable" after Le Batard's departure before the show signed off for good on Sept. 10.

Nolan did not divulge details about her departure or what her next step might be. Several former ESPN contributors who collaborated with Le Batard, including Amin Elhassan and Adnan Virk, have joined him in his new sports media collaboration Meadowlark Media alongside ex-ESPN chief John Skipper.